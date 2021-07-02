A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) - P/E: 3.75 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 9.37 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 6.98 Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) - P/E: 9.01 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 5.23

Big Lots has reported Q1 earnings per share at 2.62, which has increased by 1.16% compared to Q4, which was 2.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%.

This quarter, Alico experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.23 in Q1 and is now 0.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 6.19%, which has increased by 3.88% from 2.31% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Perdoceo Education reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.39. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Lifevantage's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.2, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.25. Lifevantage does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Ingles Markets has reported Q2 earnings per share at 2.58, which has decreased by 3.01% compared to Q1, which was 2.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.11%, which has increased by 0.08% from 1.03% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.