Kroger Partners With KNAPP To Modernize Delaware Distribution Center
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) will partner with KNAPP, a smart automation and specialized software solutions provider, to modernize and expand the retailer’s existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio.
- The facility is under renovation and expected to finish this summer.
- The distribution center uses a combination of KNAPP OSR (order, storage, and retrieval) shuttles that deliver grocery cases in an exact sequence to the RUNPICK robotic palletizers.
- The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand,” said Kroger’s vice president of the supply chain Tony Lucchino.
- Price action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $38.45 on the last check Friday.
