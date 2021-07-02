 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kroger Partners With KNAPP To Modernize Delaware Distribution Center

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Kroger Partners With KNAPP To Modernize Delaware Distribution Center
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KRwill partner with KNAPP, a smart automation and specialized software solutions provider, to modernize and expand the retailer’s existing Great Lakes Distribution Center in Delaware, Ohio.
  • The facility is under renovation and expected to finish this summer.
  • The distribution center uses a combination of KNAPP OSR (order, storage, and retrieval) shuttles that deliver grocery cases in an exact sequence to the RUNPICK robotic palletizers.
  • The expansion of the facility is part of the ongoing transformation of our supply chain network, and this project will more than double our capacity while delivering innovation and scalability that can grow with demand,” said Kroger’s vice president of the supply chain Tony Lucchino.
  • Price action: KR shares are trading higher by 0.83% at $38.45 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KR)

Expert Ratings For Kroger
Without Changes, Warehouses Could Ground Drone Deliveries
Onfleet Software Helps Facilitate Over 100M Deliveries
Understanding The Importance Of Macro- And Micro-Fulfillment In Retail
Kroger Raises Quarterly Dividend By 17%
Why Kroger Shares Are Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com