STMicroelectronics, Feig Electronic Bond Over Contactless Product Personalization For Logistics
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 1:22pm   Comments
  • STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and RFID-reader and antenna provider Feig Electronic have combined their RFID know-how in a time-saving logistics solution.
  • The solution aims to cut numerous costs and enhance flexibility for vendors of high-tech products like innovative industrial, consumer, and medical devices.
  • They created a production-ready contactless system for personalizing palletized items containing ST's ST25DV NFC dynamic tags in just a few seconds, eliminating the need to power up or even remove the products from their packaging.
  • The innovative solution extends the readable range for contactless NFC interactions beyond the typical distance of only a few centimeters to create a 1m x 1m x 1m readable space.
  • The Feig system can simultaneously program batches of products containing the ST25DV dynamic NFC tags placed in the reading area by connecting the Feig ID LR2500 long-range reader or writer to two pairs of long-range antennas positioned on either side of the reading area.
  • ST25DV dynamic NFC tag is a catalyst for creative contactless applications that enhance numerous activities, including intelligent manufacturing, asset tracking, and brand protection, STMicroelectronics Manager Sylvain Fidelis said.
  • The tag's dual RF and host interfaces and large built-in non-volatile memory let Feig's powerful long-range system update the personalization settings of already-packaged products quickly and efficiently.
  • Price action: STM shares traded lower by 0.08% at $36.35 on the last check Thursday.

