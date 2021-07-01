 Skip to main content

Birks Group Shares Gained On Opening All Retail Stores In Canada

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 4:29pm   Comments
  • Birks Group Inc (NYSE: BGIhas announced all 29 of the Company’s retail stores across Canada are now open for in-person shopping.
  • On June 30, 2021, the Company re-opened all nine of its mall stores in Ontario for in-person shopping, in line with the second step of the province’s re-opening plan.
  • Select boutiques will continue to offer virtual appointments, and clients can continue to shop online at MaisonBirks.com.
  • “As we transition into a gradual re-opening in Ontario, we remain committed to providing our customers with Maison Birks’ elevated client service and luxury experience in a safe environment for all,” said Jean-Christophe Bédos, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: BGI shares closed higher by 29.36% at $3.04 on Thursday.

