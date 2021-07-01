Grid Dynamics Prices Follow-On Equity Offering At $15.03 Per Share
- Digital transformation company Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) priced 10.1 million shares at $15.03 per share in a follow-on secondary public offering.
- The offer price is at par with the company’s Wednesday closing price.
- It includes 6.1 million shares from selling stockholders.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $60.12 from 4 million shares.
- Grid Dynamics will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by the selling stockholders.
- The underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.52 million, including 1.47 million shares from Grid Dynamics.
- Price action: GDYN shares traded higher by 5.92% at $15.92 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.