 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Grid Dynamics Prices Follow-On Equity Offering At $15.03 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Grid Dynamics Prices Follow-On Equity Offering At $15.03 Per Share
  • Digital transformation company Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) priced 10.1 million shares at $15.03 per share in a follow-on secondary public offering.
  • The offer price is at par with the company’s Wednesday closing price.
  • It includes 6.1 million shares from selling stockholders.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $60.12 from 4 million shares.
  • Grid Dynamics will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by the selling stockholders.
  • The underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.52 million, including 1.47 million shares from Grid Dynamics.
  • Price action: GDYN shares traded higher by 5.92% at $15.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDYN)

72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com