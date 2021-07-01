 Skip to main content

Aurora Mobile, Haoyunbao APP Collaborate Over Smart Trucking
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Aurora Mobile, Haoyunbao APP Collaborate Over Smart Trucking
  • Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: JGcollaborated with logistics information service provider Hefei Weitian Yuntong Information Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Aurora Mobile will provide Video-as-a-Service solutions (JG VaaS) to boost Hefei Weitian’s user acquisition and engagement for its trucking logistics APP - Haoyunbao.
  • Haoyunbao APP lists shipping orders and enables secure shipping payments, in addition to on-demand entertainment videos, and provides trucking assistance and other helpful information to drivers.
  • JG VaaS has over 100,000 contracted content creators producing over 130 million high-quality short videos and more than 200,000 daily updates.
  • APPs like Haoyunbao, which lacked high-quality video content, can easily connect to the JG VaaS API to access high-quality video resources.
  • APPs without short video features can also allow users to watch videos on horizontal or vertical screens by installing JG VaaS SDK.
  • Price action: JG shares traded higher by 0.92% at $3.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

