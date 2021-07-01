 Skip to main content

Instagram Points To 'Really Serious Competition' From TikTok, YouTube As It Scales Up Testing New Features

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 5:57am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned Instagram is testing big changes to the photo-sharing app that include full-screen, recommended videos in their feeds, among others, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

What Happened: In a quick two-minute video, Mosseri pointed out that Instagram is no more than just a square photo-sharing app but also has videos, messages and e-commerce features.

Mosseri said Instagram is experimenting with how it could integrate “a full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video” feature, adding it is experimenting with a number of things in this space over the coming months.

Mosseri seemed to suggest that the big changes at Instagram could be in response to the growing popularity and competition from Chinese-owned TikTok, an upstart in the social app market, and Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google.

“Let’s be honest, there is some really serious competition right now,” Mosseri said. “TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there is lots of other upstarts as well.”

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 1.19% lower to $347.71 on Wednesday.

