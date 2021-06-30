 Skip to main content

Him & Hers Health Partner With Urban Outfitters

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
  • Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMSentered into a partnership with Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) to offer personalized health and wellness solutions, starting with the availability of select Hims products on urbanoutfitters.com.
  • The planned offering will include options for consumers seeking solutions for skincare, hair loss, sexual health and wellness, supplements, and other personal care items.
  • "Digitally native consumers who visit Urban Outfitters are looking for the most personalized experiences that help them express their authentic selves," said Jena Tracey, Executive Director of Merchandising, Urban Outfitters.
  • Price action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $10.73 on the last check Wednesday.

