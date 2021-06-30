Him & Hers Health Partner With Urban Outfitters
- Telehealth platform Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) entered into a partnership with Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) to offer personalized health and wellness solutions, starting with the availability of select Hims products on urbanoutfitters.com.
- The planned offering will include options for consumers seeking solutions for skincare, hair loss, sexual health and wellness, supplements, and other personal care items.
- "Digitally native consumers who visit Urban Outfitters are looking for the most personalized experiences that help them express their authentic selves," said Jena Tracey, Executive Director of Merchandising, Urban Outfitters.
- Price action: HIMS shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $10.73 on the last check Wednesday.
