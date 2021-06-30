 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of CureVac Are Trading Higher On Wednesday

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:18am   Comments
CureVac (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares are trading higher after the company announced the appointment of Dr. Malte Greune as COO and the transition of Dr. Florian von der Mülbe to lead accelerated development of the RNA printer.

Dr. Greune joins the company from Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland, where he held multiple management positions. He served as the General Manager and Vice President of the Cartridges, Devices & Insulin Technology Group.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA).

At the time of publication, shares of CureVac were trading 12% higher at $75.55. The stock has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $151.80.

