Comcast Wins $102M, 10-Year Ethernet Services Contract From US Defense Information Systems Agency
- Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) won a 10-year, $102.8 million contract from the U.S.' Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
- Comcast will provide Ethernet to enhance connectivity, improve network performance, and manage overall telecommunications costs throughout the Agency's Defense Information Systems Network (DISN), including Maryland, Washington, DC, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky.
- DISA provides enterprise network and IT infrastructure to support the requirements of the Department of Defense's more than 40 military services, combatant commands, and support organizations worldwide, including the President, Vice President, and Secretary of Defense.
- Price action: CMCSA shares closed higher by 0.85% at $57.02 on Wednesday.
