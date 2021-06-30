 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

STMicroelectronics, Eyeris Partner Over Global-Shutter Sensor Solution For Vehicle Cabin
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
STMicroelectronics, Eyeris Partner Over Global-Shutter Sensor Solution For Vehicle Cabin
  • STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STMcollaborated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and in-cabin sensor fusion technologies company, Eyeris.
  • The partnership aimed to extend ST's Global-Shutter sensor to in-cabin sensing applications with Eyeris' advanced portfolio of Deep Neural Networks for a comprehensive visuospatial understanding of the entire vehicle interior.
  • The advanced perception supports safety and convenience features included Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS), child presence detection, object recognition, gesture control, and activity prediction.
  • Price action: STM shares traded lower by 2.47% at $36.36 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STM)

Renault, STMicroelectronics Collaborate On Power Electronics Systems
TSEM: Tower Will More than Triple its 300mm Capacity Through its New Deal with ST Microelectronics
STMicroelectronics, Arrival Forge EV Technology Partnership
STMicroelectronics, Tower Semiconductor Collaborate To Ramp Up Under Construction Agrate R3 300mm Fab Production In Italy
Intel In Talks With Germany's Bavaria For Chip Factory: Reuters
STMicroelectronics, Politecnico di Milano University Collaborate Over Advanced Sensor Research Center
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com