STMicroelectronics, Eyeris Partner Over Global-Shutter Sensor Solution For Vehicle Cabin
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) collaborated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and in-cabin sensor fusion technologies company, Eyeris.
- The partnership aimed to extend ST's Global-Shutter sensor to in-cabin sensing applications with Eyeris' advanced portfolio of Deep Neural Networks for a comprehensive visuospatial understanding of the entire vehicle interior.
- The advanced perception supports safety and convenience features included Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS), child presence detection, object recognition, gesture control, and activity prediction.
- Price action: STM shares traded lower by 2.47% at $36.36 on the last check Wednesday.
