Genasys Wins $3M LRAD Domestic, International Security Orders
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 3:53pm   Comments
Genasys Wins $3M LRAD Domestic, International Security Orders
  • Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSSbagged $3 million in domestic and international Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) systems orders.
  • The LRAD systems will cater to public safety, border, homeland, and commercial security applications in the U.S., African countries, and other nations.
  • Additionally, Mansour Karam was appointed Director of Business Development for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa to address the growing regional demand for LRAD systems and Genasys mass notification solutions.
  • Price action: GNSS shares traded lower by 0.27% at $5.48 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

