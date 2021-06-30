Genasys Wins $3M LRAD Domestic, International Security Orders
- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) bagged $3 million in domestic and international Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) systems orders.
- The LRAD systems will cater to public safety, border, homeland, and commercial security applications in the U.S., African countries, and other nations.
- Additionally, Mansour Karam was appointed Director of Business Development for Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa to address the growing regional demand for LRAD systems and Genasys mass notification solutions.
- Price action: GNSS shares traded lower by 0.27% at $5.48 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.