Walmart Partners With Ibotta For Digital Savings Program

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Walmart Partners With Ibotta For Digital Savings Program
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMThas signed a partnership with Ibotta, a cashback rewards platform in the U.S.
  • The agreement is to create and launch a new digital offers program on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
  • Through this partnership, Walmart customers will have access to hundreds of cash rebates on popular products.
  • The rebates will be redeemed, and cash provided directly to customers' Walmart accounts for future Walmart purchases.
  • Walmart will join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). This digital network enables cash rebates to be delivered across large third-party sites, including social media networks, recipe sites, and other platforms.
  • Price action: WMT shares are trading higher by 2.70% at $141.01 on the last check Wednesday.

