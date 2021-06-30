Walmart Partners With Ibotta For Digital Savings Program
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has signed a partnership with Ibotta, a cashback rewards platform in the U.S.
- The agreement is to create and launch a new digital offers program on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
- Through this partnership, Walmart customers will have access to hundreds of cash rebates on popular products.
- The rebates will be redeemed, and cash provided directly to customers' Walmart accounts for future Walmart purchases.
- Walmart will join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). This digital network enables cash rebates to be delivered across large third-party sites, including social media networks, recipe sites, and other platforms.
- Price action: WMT shares are trading higher by 2.70% at $141.01 on the last check Wednesday.
