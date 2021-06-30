 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exela Technologies Enters New $150M ATM Equity Program, Completes Previous $100M Program
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:14pm   Comments
Share:
Exela Technologies Enters New $150M ATM Equity Program, Completes Previous $100M Program
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELAentered into an additional $150 million at-the-market (ATM) equity program.
  • The proceeds will allow the purchase or retirement of debt, general corporate purposes, including funding of its development programs, commercial planning and sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses or working capital.
  • It completed its $100 million at-the-market equity program announced on May 27, 2021.
  • Exela held $22 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021. Long-term debt stood at $1.5 billion.
  • XELA share prices gained 77.3% in the last week.
  • Price action: XELA shares traded higher by 2.99% at $2.41 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XELA)

Exela Technologies Deploys Digital Mailroom Solution For UK's Small, Medium Businesses
Is This The Level To Sell Exela Technologies Stock?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Surging Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com