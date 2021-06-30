 Skip to main content

Clover, Dynavax Ink Commercial Supply Agreement For CpG 1018 Adjuvant

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Clover, Dynavax Ink Commercial Supply Agreement For CpG 1018 Adjuvant
  • Clover Biopharmaceuticals and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) have executed the commercial supply agreement of Dynavax's CpG 1018TM advanced adjuvant for use in Clover's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum). 
  • The commercial supply agreement extends to the end of 2022. It includes doses for delivery in 2021, manufactured under the previously announced funding agreement between Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Dynavax.
  • Clover separately announced today an advanced purchase agreement with the Vaccine Alliance, GAVI, for supplying up to 414 million doses of SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) through 2022 to the COVAX Facility.
  • Clover expects to commence the launch of SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: DVAX shares are up 0.30% at $9.90 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

