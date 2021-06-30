 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exela Technologies Deploys Digital Mailroom Solution For UK's Small, Medium Businesses
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Exela Technologies Deploys Digital Mailroom Solution For UK's Small, Medium Businesses
  • Exela Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: XELA) Digital Mailroom (DMR) platform was live and available for online signups for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the U.K.
  • Exela DMR will now cater to the growing remote working customer base across Europe, starting with the U.K.
  • The DMR platform was already available for Exela's enterprise customers across Europe.
  • Exela DMR enabled a virtual office address and received their incoming mail via the DMR portal.
  • The DMR solution offers add-on services like parcel delivery and several inbuilt features like eSignature, data redaction, and storage.
  • Price action: XELA shares traded higher by 3.42% at $2.42 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XELA)

Is This The Level To Sell Exela Technologies Stock?
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Exela Technologies Shares Are Surging Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com