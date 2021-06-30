Exela Technologies Deploys Digital Mailroom Solution For UK's Small, Medium Businesses
- Exela Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: XELA) Digital Mailroom (DMR) platform was live and available for online signups for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the U.K.
- Exela DMR will now cater to the growing remote working customer base across Europe, starting with the U.K.
- The DMR platform was already available for Exela's enterprise customers across Europe.
- Exela DMR enabled a virtual office address and received their incoming mail via the DMR portal.
- The DMR solution offers add-on services like parcel delivery and several inbuilt features like eSignature, data redaction, and storage.
- Price action: XELA shares traded higher by 3.42% at $2.42 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
