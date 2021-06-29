Kraft Heinz Partners With Walmart, eko
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has announced a partnership with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Eko, an interactive technology company, to launch 11 new Kraft Heinz episodes focused on healthy, convenient meal solutions for any season.
- The episodes will be featured across Walmart Cookshop, a shoppable video hub for cooking enthusiasts.
- The campaign will include various products and brands from Oscar Mayer to Kool-Aid to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft cheese and Heinz condiments.
- "Partnering with Walmart Cookshop and eko offers us a unique ability to offer customers delicious meal solutions from the brands they trust and love," said Elizabeth Bennett, Global Head of eCommerce, Kraft Heinz.
- Price action: KHC shares are trading lower by 0.73% at $40.58 in the after-hours session on the last check Tuesday.
