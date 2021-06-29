 Skip to main content

Google Cloud, Ericsson Partner For Developing Enterprise 5G, Edge Cloud Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERICcollaborated to develop 5G and edge cloud solutions.
  • Google Cloud and Ericsson are developing new solutions at Ericsson's Silicon Valley D-15 Labs innovation center. Advanced solutions and technologies can be developed and tested on a live, multi-layer 5G platform in the center.
  • Ericsson and Google Cloud have already completed functional onboarding of Ericsson 5G on Anthos to enable telco edge and on-premise use cases for CSPs and enterprises.
  • Google Cloud and Ericsson are also piloting enterprise applications at the edge on a live network with TIM. The project, which will automate the functions of TIM's core 5G network and cloud-based applications, will use TIM's Telco Cloud infrastructure, Google Cloud solutions, and Ericsson's 5G core network and orchestration technologies.
  • The joint offerings will help enterprises in the automotive, transportation, manufacturing, and other sectors improve efficiencies and lower latency by bringing connectivity close to companies' physical locations.
  • Price action: ERIC shares traded higher by 0.04% at $12.69 on the last check Tuesday.

