 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L Brand's Victoria's Secret Seeks To Raise $500M Via Private Debt Offering

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:
L Brand's Victoria's Secret Seeks To Raise $500M Via Private Debt Offering
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LBhas announced its subsidiary, Victoria’s Secret & Co, is offering to sell $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • Victoria’s Secret will use the proceeds from the Notes offering, after deducting discounts and commissions to the initial purchasers of the Notes and estimated offering expenses, to fund a portion of a cash payment to L Brands.
  • Pending completion of the Separation proceeds from the offering of the Notes will be deposited into escrow to benefit the holders of the Notes.
  • America’s biggest lingerie retailer is preparing to become a standalone company, Victoria’s Secret & Co, spun off from parent L Brands.
  • L Brands’ cash and equivalents totaled $2.8 billion as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price action: LB shares closed higher by 0.34% at $71.21 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Taihiva ldosiow via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LB)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Looking Into L Brands's Return On Capital Employed
L Brands Insights: Return On Capital Employed
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Why Buy Options On Wednesdays?
A Look Into L Brands Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Victoria's SecretNews Offerings Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com