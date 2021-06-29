 Skip to main content

Aehr Bags $1.4M Order For WaferPak Contactors Meant For EV Power Modules
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 11:04am   Comments
  • Semiconductor equipment supplier Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHRwon orders worth $1.4 million for WaferPak Contactors from its lead silicon carbide customer for production test and burn-in of the customer's line of silicon carbide devices.
  • The orders include additional WaferPaks to meet the production capacity of previously designed and qualified WaferPaks and another new silicon carbide design win.
  • These orders accompany the June 1 order for an additional FOX-XP production test system and reflect their increased high volume production capacity needs.
  • This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. 
  • The order was to ensure the highest device quality for high volume production burn-in and infant mortality screening of silicon carbide devices at wafer level for electric vehicle power modules.
  • Price action: AEHR shares traded higher by 2.30% at $2.72 in the market session on the last check Tuesday.

