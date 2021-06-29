 Skip to main content

Teledyne e2v Rolls Out Affordable, High-Performance Quad Linear CMOS Sensor Family
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 6:17am   Comments
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc’s (NYSE: TDY) subsidiary Teledyne e2v launched Tetra, a low-cost and high-performance quad linear CMOS sensor family.
  • The Tetra sensors are ideal for food sorting, recycling, logistics, pick-and-place, document scanning, and other machine vision applications that require cost-effective mono, color, and multispectral imaging.
  • Tetra provides low read noise and high dynamic range with accurate correlated double sampling (CDS) based on a synchronized shutter design. Each channel has its exposure control helping easy-to-perform white balancing.
  • The ceramic LCC package also offers high performance and high reliability over a wide range of operating temperatures.
  • The sensor data ports have high signal integrity and simple interfacing for quick system integration.
  • Tetra sensors are available in a 2k resolution with a 14 μm x 14 μm pixel size, or 4k resolution with a 7 μm x 7 μm pixel size at a max line rate of 128kHz aggregate.
  • The mono models can be configured to output one, two, or four rows and the color models provide RGB and mono results.
  • The sensor also provides spectrally independent RGB and NIR outputs for multispectral imaging using wafer-level coated dichroic filters.
  • Price action: TDY shares traded lower by 1.45% at $421.11 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

