 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Driving The Nio Rally?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 11:53pm   Comments
Share:
What's Driving The Nio Rally?

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) surged 9.6% in Monday’s regular trading session and further rose another 0.5% in the extended session.

What Happened: It was reported on Monday that Nio is scheduled to hold the "Nio Power Day Event" on July 9, where it will provide a glimpse of products and technologies related to the Nio Power unit and unveil plans related to energy replenishment.

Meanwhile, Louis Navellier, market strategist and founder of Navellier & Associates, said in a note on Monday that he ultimately sees Nio dominating the EV market in China and Hong Kong, surpassing market leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

According to a report by Barron’s, Nio’s shares are seeing volatility as call options volume rose almost 200% on Monday compared to Friday. Call options are financial contracts that give the option buyer the right to buy a stock at a specified price.

See Also: Nio Establishes Another Intelligent Driving Company In Key City Of Hefei

Why It Matters: Seen as a Tesla rival, Nio is relying on service offerings to make an impact on customers in China. The company has pioneered the concept of battery-as-a-service that would allow users to rent a battery instead of purchasing one.

Nio opened five new battery swap stations in China on Sunday as part of an aggressive expansion strategy, taking the total number of its battery swap stations in the country to 282.

Price Action: Nio shares closed 9.6% higher in Monday's regular trading session at $49.40 and further rose 0.5% in the after-hours session to $49.66.

Read Next: Tesla's Battery Charging Vs. Nio's Battery Swapping: What Investors Should Know

Photo: Courtesy of Nio

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Nio Will Dominate China's EV Market: Navellier
Nio Schedules Power Day Event For July 9: What To Expect
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Nio Establishes Another Intelligent Driving Company In Key City Of Hefei
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com