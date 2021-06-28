 Skip to main content

What's Up With Coinbase Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 28, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
What's Up With Coinbase Today?

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is trading higher Monday after Germany's financial regulatory authority, BaFin, granted the cryptocurrency exchange permission to continue its operations in Germany. 

Coinbase is the first company to be granted a cryptocurrency custody license in Germany. The license allows Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency custody services and conduct proprietary trading of cryptocurrency assets.

Coinbase may also be trading higher today amid a rebound in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was up 4.73% at $34,193 and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) was up 14.98% at $2,088.49 at publication time. 

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also released a series of tweets in regard to the company's aim to list all crypto assets where it is legal to do so. 

See Also: Unusual Options Activity Insight: Coinbase Global

COIN Price Action: Coinbase has traded as high as $429.54 and as low as $208 since its direct listing on April 14.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 7.83% at $242.11.

Photo: courtesy of Coinbase.

