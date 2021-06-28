 Skip to main content

Barnes & Noble Education Partners With University Of Notre Dame

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Barnes & Noble Education Partners With University Of Notre Dame
  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNEDhas signed a ten-year partnership with the University of Notre Dame.
  • Under the agreement, Barnes & Noble College (BNC) will manage all course materials, retail, and online operations for the University's campus retail stores.
  • BNC will offer enhanced access, convenience, and affordability for students.
  • Family, alumni, friends, and Notre Dame fans will have access to BNC's e-commerce platform and mobile app.
  • BNC will also extend the reach of Notre Dame's retail presence.
  • BNC will deliver the retail solutions associated with online and offline licensed sports merchandise leaders Fanatics and Lids.
  • Price action: BNED shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $8.77 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

