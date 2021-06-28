 Skip to main content

Everi Seeks To Raise $400M Via Private Senior Notes Offering To Refinance Debt

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 11:03am   Comments
  • Digital casino gaming content provider Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRIhas announced $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • The company will use the proceeds to redeem in full its 7.50% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 and to pay related fees and expenses.
  • Following the closing of the offering, Everi expects to enter into new credit facilities, the proceeds of which, together with cash on hand, will be used to repay the remaining outstanding borrowings under its existing credit facilities.
  • Everi’s cash and equivalents totaled $335.1 million as of March 31, 2021.
  • Price action: EVRI shares are trading lower by 2.86% at $24.44 on the last check Monday.

