Eiger Bio's Avexitide Reduces Glucose Infusion Requirements To Maintain Normal Glucose Levels In Neonates, Infants

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:53am   Comments
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced an oral poster presentation of Phase 2 study results of Avexitide in congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Session.  
  • HI is an ultra-rare, life-threatening pediatric disorder of persistent hypoglycemia that results in irreversible brain damage in up to 50% of children.  
  • Avexitide significantly reduced glucose infusion rate (GIR) when evaluated across dose levels, with dose-dependent improvements observed.  
  • Avexitide 100, 200, and 1,000 pmol/kg/min ascending doses demonstrated 1.3 (15%), 2.9 (24%), and 4.3 (56%) mg/kg/min reductions in GIR relative to placebo, respectively, and entirely abolished the glucose requirement in 50% of patients at the top dose.  
  • Avexitide was well-tolerated in this study. Adverse events were typically mild in severity and transient, and there were no serious adverse events.
  • The company plans to be Phase 3 ready as early as 2022.
  • Price Action: EIGR shares are up 7.9% at $9.36 during the market session on the last check Monday.

