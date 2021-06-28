Gilat Bags $9M Low Earth Orbit Constellation Order
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) won orders worth $9 million to support gateways of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations.
- Gilat's subsidiary, Wavestream, was chosen to supply Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPAs) to a leading satellite operator to support the LEO constellation gateways. The orders were part of the previously announced contract.
- Wavestream is proceeding with orders now exceeding 800 Gateway-Class SSPAs. Wavestream's PowerStream 160Ka caters to networks using wide bandwidth uplinks and high order modulation schemes for the stringent requirements of Non-Geostationary Satellite Orbit (NGSO) constellations installed in remote locations.
- Price action: GILT shares traded lower by 0.78% at $10.19 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
