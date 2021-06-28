KVH Industries, StratumFive Collaborate For KVH Watch Voyage Solution
- Voyage informatics platform Podium's creator, StratumFive, has joined KVH Industries Inc's (NASDAQ: KVHI) KVH Watch Solution Partner program to enhance data flow from ship to shore.
- KVH Watch's dedicated connectivity will support StratumFive's ability to help vessels achieve efficiencies in tracking, routing, safety, security, fuel consumption, and emissions.
- KVH Watch's high-speed connectivity will enable StratumFive to provide actionable insights faster. KVH Watch's Remote Expert Intervention will help put a person virtually on the bridge for real-time interventions and troubleshooting.
- Price action: KVHI shares are down by 1.11% at $12.45 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.