KVH Industries, StratumFive Collaborate For KVH Watch Voyage Solution
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 9:42am   Comments
  • Voyage informatics platform Podium's creator, StratumFive, has joined KVH Industries Inc's (NASDAQ: KVHI) KVH Watch Solution Partner program to enhance data flow from ship to shore.
  • KVH Watch's dedicated connectivity will support StratumFive's ability to help vessels achieve efficiencies in tracking, routing, safety, security, fuel consumption, and emissions.
  • KVH Watch's high-speed connectivity will enable StratumFive to provide actionable insights faster. KVH Watch's Remote Expert Intervention will help put a person virtually on the bridge for real-time interventions and troubleshooting.
  • Price action: KVHI shares are down by 1.11% at $12.45 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

