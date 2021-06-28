Marvell Rolls Out OCTEON 10 With 5nm DPUs
- Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) launched OCTEON 10 DPU to accelerate and process a broad spectrum of security, networking, and storage workloads required by demanding 5G, cloud, carrier, and enterprise data center applications.
- Marvell's OCTEON 10 DPU delivers 3x performance and 50% lower power compared to previous generations. It is designed on a 5nm process to incorporate Arm Neoverse N2 cores, artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) hardware acceleration, integrated one terabit switch, and vector packet processing (VPP) hardware accelerators.
- The OCTEON 10 offers compute leadership, supports networking and security workloads exceeding 400G, and incorporates edge I/O including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 to accomplish the growing data processing requirements for network, storage, and security workloads.
- Marvell's OCTEON 10 is scalable to serve the most demanding hyper-scale cloud workloads, carrier and enterprise data centers, 5G wireless transport, SD-WAN, and even fanless networking edge boxes.
- OCTEON 10 will be available in the second half of 2021.
- Price action: MRVL shares traded higher by 0.99% at $56.86 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
