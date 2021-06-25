Playboy Parent PLBY Group Set To Join Russell 2000 Index
- Media and lifestyle company PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) is set to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
- The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 4, 2021.
- “We are very pleased to be included in the Russell indexes. This is another great milestone for our company in what has been a transformative year so far,” said Ben Kohn, CEO.
- Recently, on Benzinga’s Power Hour show, Kohn said the company is interested in acquiring companies that will allow PLBY Group to accelerate its growth plans at a faster rate.
- Price action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $38.84 on the last check Friday.
