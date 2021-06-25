 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Playboy Parent PLBY Group Set To Join Russell 2000 Index

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
Share:
Playboy Parent PLBY Group Set To Join Russell 2000 Index
  • Media and lifestyle company PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBYis set to join the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broad-market Russell 3000 Index after the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.
  • The addition will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 4, 2021.
  • “We are very pleased to be included in the Russell indexes. This is another great milestone for our company in what has been a transformative year so far,” said Ben Kohn, CEO.
  • Recently, on Benzinga’s Power Hour show, Kohn said the company is interested in acquiring companies that will allow PLBY Group to accelerate its growth plans at a faster rate.
  • Price action: PLBY shares are trading lower by 1.84% at $38.84 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLBY)

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PLBY Group
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
EXCLUSIVE: PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn Talks Playboy Brand, M&A, Digital Transformation on 'Power Hour'
How To Watch Playboy Group CEO Ben Kohn Benzinga's 'Power Hour' Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com