Farmmi Bags New Product Export Order For Vancouver
- Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has announced its subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd, won a new product order from a long-term customer.
- The order is for Farmmi’s dried black fungus.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The customer will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.
- “Our level of customer engagements continues to expand as we add further value with our leading packaging and logistics to ensure product quality, flavor, and minimize costly waste,” said Yefang Zhang, CEO.
- Black fungus mushrooms have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to help prevent heart disease, with other benefits including liver protection, lowering cholesterol, boosting gut health, and reducing inflammation.
- Price action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.80% at $0.47 on the last check Friday.
