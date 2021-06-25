Leidos Bags $950M Multiyear Air Force's ISR Contract
- Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) won a U.S. Air Force contract worth $950 million to provide solutions for a broad spectrum of aviation requirements.
- Leidos will support the Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance & Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate (WI), Sensors Division (WIN) Non-Standard Foreign Military Sales (FMS) branches.
- The contract has a 10-year ordering period and an additional 3-year performance period.
- Leidos will help to improve both U.S. and allied ISR abilities. It will also provide complete aircraft and ISR sensor integration, hardware and spares procurement, sustainment support, and inspections for airworthiness/configuration.
- Price action: LDOS shares traded lower by 0.14% at $102.93 in the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media