 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Princeton Digital Seeks $2B Valuation From Fund Raise: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
Princeton Digital Seeks $2B Valuation From Fund Raise: Bloomberg
  • Warburg Pincus backed Asia-focused data center operator Princeton Digital Group Pte is eyeing a fundraise that could boost its valuation to $2 billion, Bloomberg reports.
  • The New York-based private equity firm is in discussions with financial advisers. It seeks to raise about $400 million for Princeton Digital ahead of a potential initial public offering in the coming quarters.
  • Singapore-based Princeton Digital invests in, develops, and operates data center infrastructure in countries including China, Singapore, India, and Indonesia. It runs 18 data centers in 12 cities. Warburg Pincus invested in and helped set up the company in 2017, along with Princeton Digital Chairman and CEO Rangu Salgame and COO Varoon Raghavan.
  • Princeton Digital procured a $360 million equity investment led by the Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in 2020. It obtained a $230 million debt refinancing in 2021 to support its $1 billion expansion plans in China.
  • Digital infrastructure has become critical to the global economy, with data centers supporting everything from video streaming that enables remote working to online gaming and social media.
  • The appetite for data centers has also prompted further consolidation in the industry.
  • China’s GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GDS) plans to acquire GLP Pte’s data centers business in a potential multibillion-dollar deal.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDS)

Why GDS Holdings' Stock Is Trading Lower Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
GDS Holdings Shares Are Trading Lower On Q1 Revenue Miss
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com