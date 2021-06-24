New Cookbook 'Delicious Disney' Celebrates Best Recipes From Disney World

Move over, Guy Fieri, because Mickey Mouse is muscling in on the kitchen scene with the new cookbook “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World.”

What Happened: This new offering from Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) offers more than 60 recipes culled from the fine-dining and quick-service establishments within the popular Orlando theme park.

Authorship is credited to Pam Brandon, Marcy Carriker Smothers and the Disney chefs with their culinary offerings including appetizers, main courses, side dishes, desserts and “joyful libations.”

Among the book’s dishes for the D.I.Y. chef are Breakfast Lasagna, Frozen Pineapple Treat inspired by Dole Whip, Handwich 3.0, Impossible Meatloaf, Tonga Toast, Canadian Cheddar Cheese Soup, Gobi Manchurian, Batuuan Ronto Wrap and Orange Bird Flip.

The book also includes a bonus booklet highlighting various menus from around Walt Disney World over the last 50 years.

Why It Is Happening: “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World” is being published in a limited edition run of 2,500 copies and will be available for $40 through the ShopDisney.com website. The book’s release date is Sept. 28 and pre-orders are now being accepted.

The book is the latest endeavor by Disney to observe the 50th anniversary of its Orlando attraction, which opened on Oct. 1, 1971.

Among the celebratory plans for the park’s half-century is the new nighttime show “Disney Enchantment” that will include fireworks and immersive projection effects and a makeover of Cinderella’s castle.

Photo: Jonathan / Flickr Creative Commons.