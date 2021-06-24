AmpliTech Bags Follow-On Order For Low Noise Amplifier Technology
- AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) procured a follow-on order for its low noise amplifier (LNA) technology from a Fortune 500 global defense and aerospace customer.
- The financial terms of the contract remain undisclosed.
- The products are likely to ship in Q3 of 2021.
- AmpliTech bagged a ~$120,000 trial order for its ultra-low noise amplifiers from a significant Fortune 200 Defense contractor in April.
- In March, AmpliTech won over $500,000 of orders from a significant Fortune 100 defense contractor and a primary satellite and cable TV broadcaster.
- The company raised $23 million from a secondary share sale in April.
- Price action: AMPG shares traded lower by 2.56% at $4.77 on the last check Thursday.
