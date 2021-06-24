Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) - P/E: 5.69 Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) - P/E: 9.62 Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) - P/E: 9.01 PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 9.06 Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) - P/E: 9.98

Star Group has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.71, which has increased by 131.08% compared to Q1, which was 0.74. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.15%, which has decreased by 0.45% from 5.6% last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.19, which has decreased by 38.71% compared to Q4, which was 0.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.53%, which has decreased by 0.86% from 8.39% last quarter.

This quarter, Oasis Midstream Partners experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.61 in Q4 and is now 0.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 10.5%, which has decreased by 2.69% from 13.19% last quarter.

This quarter, PetroChina Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.01 in Q4 and is now 0.02. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.68%, which has decreased by 1.09% from last quarter's yield of 7.77%.

Most recently, Western Midstream reported earnings per share at 0.44, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.62. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 6.6%, which has decreased by 0.92% from last quarter's yield of 7.52%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.