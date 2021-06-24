OneSpaWorld Priced Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stockholders At 6.8% Discount
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW) has priced 8.4 million shares of its common stock at $9.50 per share in a secondary offering.
- The offer price represents a discount of 6.8% to Wednesday's closing price of $10.2.
- The offering consists entirely of secondary shares sold by the Selling Shareholders, and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021.
- Stifel and William Blair will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price action: OSW shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $10 premarket on the last check Thursday.
