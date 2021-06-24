 Skip to main content

OneSpaWorld Priced Secondary Equity Offering By Selling Stockholders At 6.8% Discount

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:06am   Comments
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSWhas priced 8.4 million shares of its common stock at $9.50 per share in a secondary offering.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 6.8% to Wednesday's closing price of $10.2.
  • The offering consists entirely of secondary shares sold by the Selling Shareholders, and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
  • The offering is expected to close on June 28, 2021.
  • Stifel and William Blair will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.
  • Price action: OSW shares are trading lower by 1.96% at $10 premarket on the last check Thursday.

