 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Penn National Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Penn National Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced a proposed private offering and updated its second-quarter revenue and EBITDA outlook. 

What Happened: Penn National announced that it plans to offer $400 million in eight-year senior unsecured notes in a private offering. The company said it expects to use the proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.

Penn National expects its second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion versus the estimate of $1.35 billion. The company expects its second-quarter EBITDA to be in the range of $420 million to $460 million. 

See Also: Canada Passes Sports Betting Legislation: 3 Stocks That Could Benefit

PENN Price Action: Penn National has traded as high as $142 and as low as $26.96 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 2.86% at $79.

Photo: PIRO4D via Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

Canada Passes Sports Betting Legislation: 3 Stocks That Could Benefit
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Michigan Online Sports Betting: Big 3 Continue To Dominate, Barstool Sports Loses More Market Share
Kawhi Leonard Out For Game 5, Possibly Rest Of Series: What Does This Mean For The Los Angeles Clippers?
Chris Paul Enters COVID Health And Safety Protocol: What Does This Mean For The Phoenix Suns?
Why DraftKings And Penn National Shares Are Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Guidance Offerings Best of Benzinga

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com