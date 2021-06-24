Why Penn National Is Trading Higher Today

Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced a proposed private offering and updated its second-quarter revenue and EBITDA outlook.

What Happened: Penn National announced that it plans to offer $400 million in eight-year senior unsecured notes in a private offering. The company said it expects to use the proceeds of the proposed offering for general corporate purposes.

Penn National expects its second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion versus the estimate of $1.35 billion. The company expects its second-quarter EBITDA to be in the range of $420 million to $460 million.

PENN Price Action: Penn National has traded as high as $142 and as low as $26.96 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 2.86% at $79.

Photo: PIRO4D via Pixabay.