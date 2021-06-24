Palantir, DataRobot Collaborate To Drive Demand Forecasting Models For Retailers
- DataRobot and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) collaborated to create unique, agile, and real-time solutions for the most acute demand forecasting problems.
- DataRobot and Palantir came together to create a custom, newly developed framework that will empower retailer companies to adopt a defter strategy to demand forecasting. All of which will save time and resources spent on manual data cleansing and one-off manual modeling.
- Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.14% at $26.57 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.