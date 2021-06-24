 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Palantir, DataRobot Collaborate To Drive Demand Forecasting Models For Retailers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Palantir, DataRobot Collaborate To Drive Demand Forecasting Models For Retailers
  • DataRobot and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRcollaborated to create unique, agile, and real-time solutions for the most acute demand forecasting problems.
  • DataRobot and Palantir came together to create a custom, newly developed framework that will empower retailer companies to adopt a defter strategy to demand forecasting. All of which will save time and resources spent on manual data cleansing and one-off manual modeling.
  • Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.14% at $26.57 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLTR)

Former Wall Street Floor Trader: Tesla Is Going To $700
Netflix And Amazon Lead The Nasdaq Higher Tuesday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies
Why Palantir's Stock Looks Set To Fly Higher
Wish Sees Extremely-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry Other Top Trends
Palantir Technologies Bags One Year $18.4M FAA's Aviation Safety Transformation Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com