 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HealthCare Platform Doximity Prices Upsized IPO At $26/Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:
HealthCare Platform Doximity Prices Upsized IPO At $26/Share; Trading Begins Today
  • Doximity, Inc (NYSE: DOCS) priced 23.3 million shares at $26 per share in its initial public offering, for estimated gross proceeds are $494.3 million.  
  • The healthcare platform previously marketed the IPO at the range of $20 - $23, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company has a $4.6 billion valuation. It has a diluted valuation of over $5.5 billion.
  • InterWest is selling about 4.3 million shares in the IPO. Doximity will not receive any proceeds from the selling stockholder.  
  • Doximity's shares are estimated to begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol "DOCS."  
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3.5 million shares.
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.
  • The platform includes video calling for telemedicine, secure messaging, and a directory of clinicians. Doximity also provides a news feed with medical stories.
  • Doximity's top shareholders are co-founder and CEO Jeff Tangney and Emergence Capital Partners, InterWest Partners, and Morgenthaler Venture Partners.
  • Doximity reported $50 million in net income on $207 million in revenue for FY21. The business had almost $30 million in net income on $116 million in revenue in FY20.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCS)

IPO Previews For The Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com