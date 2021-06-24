MaxLinear Avails $350M Senior Secured Term Loan Facility, $100M Revolving Credit Facility For Debt Repayment
- MaxLinear, Inc (NYSE: MXL) availed a new $350 million seven-year senior secured term B loan facility to repay and terminate MaxLinear's existing credit facilities, pay fees and expenses, and provide additional working capital for MaxLinear.
- MaxLinear also availed a new $100 million five-year senior secured revolving credit facility which was undrawn at the time of close.
- The new credit facility expands MaxLinear's borrowing capacity, extends the indebtedness term, and reduces amortization expenses.
- The revolving facility provides increased strategic and operational flexibility to support the critical growth initiatives.
- Wells Fargo Securities, MUFG Securities Americas, BMO Capital Markets, and Citizens Bank are the joint lead arrangers and book-runners for the transaction.
- MaxLinear held $344.1 million in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021. It had $22.4 million in long-term lease liabilities.
- The company held $149.2 million in cash and equivalents.
- Price action: MXL shares closed higher by 2.93% at $39.99 on Wednesday.
