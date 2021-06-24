 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MaxLinear Avails $350M Senior Secured Term Loan Facility, $100M Revolving Credit Facility For Debt Repayment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Share:
MaxLinear Avails $350M Senior Secured Term Loan Facility, $100M Revolving Credit Facility For Debt Repayment
  • MaxLinear, Inc (NYSE: MXLavailed a new $350 million seven-year senior secured term B loan facility to repay and terminate MaxLinear's existing credit facilities, pay fees and expenses, and provide additional working capital for MaxLinear.
  • MaxLinear also availed a new $100 million five-year senior secured revolving credit facility which was undrawn at the time of close.
  • The new credit facility expands MaxLinear's borrowing capacity, extends the indebtedness term, and reduces amortization expenses.
  • The revolving facility provides increased strategic and operational flexibility to support the critical growth initiatives.
  • Wells Fargo Securities, MUFG Securities Americas, BMO Capital Markets, and Citizens Bank are the joint lead arrangers and book-runners for the transaction.
  • MaxLinear held $344.1 million in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021. It had $22.4 million in long-term lease liabilities. 
  • The company held $149.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: MXL shares closed higher by 2.93% at $39.99 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MXL)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com