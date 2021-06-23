Hyundai Motor Partners With ANRA Technologies
- The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTF) formed a new partnership with ANRA Technologies, a cloud-based drone operational platform developer.
- Both the companies will begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.
- As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight into Hyundai’s operations concept for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration.
- The two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.
- “As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure,” said Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group.
- Price action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $52 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.