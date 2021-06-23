 Skip to main content

Hyundai Motor Partners With ANRA Technologies

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • The Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Company GDR (OTC: HYMTFformed a new partnership with ANRA Technologies, a cloud-based drone operational platform developer.
  • Both the companies will begin developing the operating environment for the advanced air mobility (AAM) industry.
  • As part of the partnership, ANRA will provide strategic insight into Hyundai’s operations concept for AAM airspace management and ground mobility integration.
  • The two companies will also identify research opportunities to help inform regulatory decisions and advance infrastructure projects.
  • “As an emerging mobility solution, it is critical diverse parties work together to co-create the AAM ecosystem, including its necessary digital and physical infrastructure,” said Pamela Cohn, chief operating officer, Urban Air Mobility Division of Hyundai Motor Group.
  • Price action: HYMTF shares are trading higher by 1.92% at $52 on the last check Wednesday.

