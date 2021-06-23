 Skip to main content

AGS, NexGen Partner With Morongo Casino For Fast Cash Table Chip Devices

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:44pm   Comments

  • Casino games developer Playags Inc (NYSE: AGS) and NexGen Technology have partnered with Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California, to implement 40 NexGen Fast Cash mobile chip devices.
  • Fast cash is a quick and easy way for players to buy chips at table games without touching cash or visiting an ATM.
  • The wireless solution enables players to use their debit cards to purchase chips through the Fast Cash wireless mobile device.
  • “By providing convenience for the player and ease of installation, we are confident that demand for Fast Cash will increase as casinos seek to add more cashless, contactless solutions,” said John Hemberger, Senior Vice President of Table Products, AGS.
  • Price action: AGS shares are trading lower by 2.13% at $10.11 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

