 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Torchlight Energy Is Trading Lower Again Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 23, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Why Torchlight Energy Is Trading Lower Again Today

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) continues to trade lower Wednesday morning after the company announced an amendment to its at-the-market offering deal with Roth Capital in which the offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.

Related Link: Jim Cramer Says Torchlight Energy A 'Meme Stock' That's Better After Raising Money

What Happened: Torchlight Energy surged over the last week as investors anticipate its upcoming merger with Metamaterial Inc (OTC: MMATF). 

On Monday, the stock hit a 52-week high after the two companies announced an agreement to extend the date by which Torchlight Energy and Metamaterial must close their business combination transaction to June 30. 

The extension was put in place to provide time for the record and payment dates of the special stock dividend to occur. 

The oil and gas exploration company was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time. 

See Also: Want to Buy Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Stock? 

TRCH Price Action: Torchlight Energy has traded as high as $10.88 and as low as 21 cents over a 52-week period. 

At last check Wednesday, the stock was down 24.01% at $5.32. 

Image by iXimus from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRCH)

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Jim Cramer Says Torchlight Energy A 'Meme Stock' That's Better After Raising Money
Want to Buy Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Stock?
Why Torchlight Energy Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Torchlight Energy Res
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Offerings Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com