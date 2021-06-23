 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chindata Group, Tencent Partner For Cleaner Cloud Computing Infrastructure
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 8:20am   Comments
Share:
Chindata Group, Tencent Partner For Cleaner Cloud Computing Infrastructure
  • Datacenter solution provider Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ: CDcollaborated with Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to expand the cloud computing infrastructure industry to accomplish China's carbon-neutral target.
  • They will develop Datong Smart City, Datong Industrial Internet, Smart Cultural Tourism, Smart Medical, and other projects in the first phase.
  • They will jointly pool resources to discuss the viability of site selection in China, expand the infrastructure cooperation on data centers, network, information technology, and work on the development plan and the local government.
  • Meanwhile, they will build a national joint laboratory of cloud computing infrastructure. They will also explore partnership opportunities for data center equipment manufacturing.
  • Chindata Group and Tencent also plan to fortify research cooperation in integrating power supply, power grid, power load, and power storage.
  • Chindata Group and Tencent will leverage their cloud computing infrastructure abilities and work on joint cloud computing programs covering industries like government affairs, industry, cultural tourism, and education, further accelerating China's digital infrastructure development.
  • Price action: CD shares are up 6.85% at $15.6 in the premarket session Wednesday, while TCEHY shares closed lower by 2.41% at $74.16 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + CD)

Amazon World's Most Valuable Brand Followed By Apple, Kantar Finds
China's 'Uber For Trucks' Raised $1.6B From NYSE IPO
China Ramps Antitrust Scrutiny On National Internet Firms: WSJ
Bill Ackman SPAC Deal For Universal Music Group Could Face Battle From Dan Loeb, Among Others
China's Uber, Didi Chuxing Could Command Valuation Over $70B Based On IPO Documents: WSJ
Alibaba On The Backfoot? TikTok Parent ByteDance Reportedly Launching In-house Cloud Computing Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com