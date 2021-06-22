 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HTG Receives First Order For HTG Transcriptome Panel, Enters Two European EAP Agreements

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
HTG Receives First Order For HTG Transcriptome Panel, Enters Two European EAP Agreements
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) has received the first commercial orders for its planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and has signed agreements with its first two Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators in Europe. 
  • The company continues to progress toward its planned third quarter 2021 commercial launch of its HTG Transcriptome Panel, designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology.
  • Entering into additional EAP agreements allows for further studies, which HTG believes will validate its Transcriptome Panel's performance requirements. 
  • Price Action: HTGM shares are up 4.2% at $5.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTGM)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Spero Secures NIAID Funding, GlaxoSmithKline Releases COVID-19 Data, BioNTech Gets New CFO
The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Recap: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q1 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com