HTG Receives First Order For HTG Transcriptome Panel, Enters Two European EAP Agreements
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) has received the first commercial orders for its planned HTG Transcriptome Panel and has signed agreements with its first two Early Adopter Program (EAP) collaborators in Europe.
- The company continues to progress toward its planned third quarter 2021 commercial launch of its HTG Transcriptome Panel, designed to measure approximately 20,000 mRNA targets using the HTG EdgeSeq technology.
- Entering into additional EAP agreements allows for further studies, which HTG believes will validate its Transcriptome Panel's performance requirements.
- Price Action: HTGM shares are up 4.2% at $5.34 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
