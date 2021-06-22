Greif Announces New CEO, Transition Plan
- Industrial packaging products manufacturer Greif Inc (NYSE: GEF) has announced that Pete Watson will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022.
- The Board of Directors has elected Ole Rosgaard to succeed Watson as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2022.
- Rosgaard joined Greif in 2015 and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Group President of Global Industrial Packaging.
- Rosgaard has also served in a senior leadership role with BMI Group and a strategic business unit leader at VELFAC, one of the world's largest window manufacturing companies.
- The Company also announced that Michael Gasser, who has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 1994, will not stand for re-election to the Board at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.
- Price action: GEF shares are trading up by 0.05% at $61.75 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management