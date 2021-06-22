Performance Food Raises Q4 Sales Outlook
- Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC) has raised fourth-quarter FY 2021 sales guidance, expecting net sales to be at least $8.8 billion versus the prior expectation of at least $8.2 billion.
- The consensus analyst estimate for sales is $8.22 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be ~$190 million compared to the previous projection of ~ $185 million.
- Performance Food expects the adverse impact of COVID-19 to continue and affect their business.
- Price action: PFGC shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $47.37 on the last check Tuesday.
