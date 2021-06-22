 Skip to main content

Ondas Wins First Purchase Order From Major European Rail Customer
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:38am   Comments
  • Ondas Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: ONDS) subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc, bagged its first purchase order from a major European rail customer for its FullMAX MC-IoT private wireless network technology.
  • The financial terms of the order remain undisclosed.
  • Ondas’ success in the North American Rail markets with the Class 1 Railroads enabled new adoption outside of North America, Ondas Holdings CEO Eric Brock said. Rail operators in Europe faced many of the same challenges as Ondas’ Class 1 rail customers.
  • Price action: ONDS shares traded higher by 6.49% at $8.20 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

