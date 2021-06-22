 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kaixin Set To Partner With Chinese RV Retailer

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Kaixin Set To Partner With Chinese RV Retailer
  • Used car dealer Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXINhas announced it is in discussion with a leading Chinese RV (recreational vehicle) retailer on a joint venture exploring the fast-growing RV market in China. 
  • The RV retailer, Kaixin, is partnering with, operates its own RV dealerships, and hosts a leading RV owner community website and RV expositions across China.
  • Kaixin did not disclose the terms of the partnership agreement.
  • Kaixin and RV retailer will collaborate in sales and rental of RV vehicles and explore opportunities to develop and produce electric RV vehicles.
  • Price action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 5.84% at $2.26 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KXIN)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com