Kaixin Set To Partner With Chinese RV Retailer
- Used car dealer Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has announced it is in discussion with a leading Chinese RV (recreational vehicle) retailer on a joint venture exploring the fast-growing RV market in China.
- The RV retailer, Kaixin, is partnering with, operates its own RV dealerships, and hosts a leading RV owner community website and RV expositions across China.
- Kaixin did not disclose the terms of the partnership agreement.
- Kaixin and RV retailer will collaborate in sales and rental of RV vehicles and explore opportunities to develop and produce electric RV vehicles.
- Price action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 5.84% at $2.26 on the last check Tuesday.
